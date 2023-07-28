"He is probably the closest I've seen to Kevin Pietersen" - Michael Vaughan hails Harry Brook after counterattacking knock on Day 1

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised young middle-order batter Harry Brook for his breathtaking 85 off 91 deliveries on Day 1 of the final Ashes Test at the Oval.

Coming in with England precariously placed at 73/3, Brook took on the Aussie bowling with much bravado to resurrect the hosts' innings. Despite falling 15 runs short of a well-deserved century, the 24-year-old thrilled the home fans with another enterprising knock.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Vaughan praised the youngster by comparing him to former England great Kevin Pietersen.

"Harry Brook is some player, a real talent. He is probably the closest I've seen to Kevin Pietersen in an England jersey. Because he's got that gift of being able to make quality bowlers not look quality. He can punch that length ball, can get away and smack it through the off side. Gets inside the pull shot and has great balance to move on both sides of the wicket," said Vaughan.

Pietersen was one of England's best Test batters, with over 8,000 runs at an average of 47.28, including 23 centuries and four against Australia.

The 2005 Ashes-winning skipper felt similar to Pietersen, England's latest middle-order sensation could take on the best bowlers and put them off-guard.

"Pietersen was the best i played with for England because he can put McGrath, Warne, Murali, Harbhajan, Kumble, Steyn all under pressure. Not many could do that. In Harry Brook I've seen a player already that can put the likes of Starc, Hazelwood, Cummins under pressure with a little bit of counter punch," added Vaughan.

Brook's scintillating knock propelled England to a competitive 283 in their first innings as they hope to avoid losing their first home Test series to Australia since 2001. In a rapidly blossoming Test career, the dashing right-hander averages over 65 in 12 games with four centuries and seven half-centuries.

"Going to be around for a long long time" - Michael Vaughan on Harry Brook

Harry Brook played several unorthodox shots in his innings on Day 1

Michael Vaughan tipped Harry Brook to play several years for England and complimented him as one of the most exciting players to watch thanks to his unpredictability.

In his young career, the 24-year-old has scored his runs at an exhilarating strike rate of close to 92 despite maintaining excellent consistency.

"He's going to be around for a long long time and we're going to see a lot of his counter punching innings. Brilliant player to watch as you are never quite sure whats going to happen and I like watching players like that," said Vaughan.

Brook has already made his mark in the ongoing Ashes series with his match-winning 75 in England's successful run-chase in the third Test at Headingley. He is also the fourth leading run-scorer in the series, with 356 runs at an average of 44.50, which includes four half-centuries.

The talented right-hander will look to convert his fifty into a three-figure score in the second innings to help England avoid their first home series defeat to Australia since 2001.