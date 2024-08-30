"He put a lot into my game" - Joe Root dedicates his 33rd ton on Day 1 of ENG vs SL 2nd Test to Graham Thorpe

England's talismanic batter Joe Root dedicated his classy hundred from Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's to his batting mentor Graham Thorpe, who died earlier this month. The Yorkshire batter pointed to the sky after completing his century and later credit Thorpe for his success.

The news of Thorpe's death came as a shock to the entire cricketing fraternity and particularly the current England team, given the role he had played in developing their careers. Thorpe had also officially served as the men's team's assistant and batting coach in two stints. The English players also wore black armbands during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester.

Speaking after the day's play, Root said Thorpe's contribution stands out in his career and that he will always be missed. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I've been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, mentors, and Thorpey was one of those people that offered me so much. It was nice to be able to think of him in that moment. He's someone that I'm going to sorely miss. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help I definitely wouldn't be where I am now."

Root had to hold the innings together for England on day 1 as Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith failed to build on their starts. The right-hander departed for 143, but England reached an imposing 358-7 by the end of Day 1, thanks largely to his contribution.

Joe Root also equalled the Alastair Cook's record of most Test centuries for England by scoring his 33rd ton on Thursday, August 29.

"I was very lucky to have someone like him" - Joe Root on Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe and Joe Root. (Credits: Getty)

Root also talked about his personal connection with Thorpe beyond the cricket field, stating that the former coach was a good friend. He added that his gesture of raising his bat to the sky after the hundred was to thank him. The former England captain said:

"I was very lucky to have someone like him… he was the one guy that was constant throughout that 10, 11, 12-year period. I could go to him under pressure, and I have a really good understanding of my own game and it evolved into more: I became good friends, and I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him. It was nice to pay a small tribute. It's nothing, but he means a lot to me - and that was a small thank you."

England are leading the series 1-0 after winning by five wickets in Manchester.

