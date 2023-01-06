"He would rather want to be in these tough situations" - Dinesh Karthik on Axar Patel's chances of making India's 2023 World Cup squad

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes knocks like the one Axar Patel played against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 5, will keep him in contention for a place in India's 2023 World Cup squad.

Axar walked out to bat with India in a precarious situation at 57/5. His incredible knock of 65 from just 30 balls gave the hosts a genuine shot at an improbable victory. Though they fell short by 16 runs, the all-rounder provided a glimpse of his capabilities with the bat.

Dinesh Karthik feels that with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the mix, Axar Patel will need to produce such knocks consistently to put forward a strong claim. Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, here's what Karthik had to say about Axar's knock:

"If he (Axar) wants to step up and find a place in the World Cup XI, these are the knocks that will be etched in everyone's minds and these are critical games for him. He would rather want to be in these tough situations and try and get India across the line.

"Because when the moment comes to decide between Washington Sundar and Axar which will happen at some point in the one-day circuit, these are the games that will help him step up to the fight."

Axar was also India's best bowler in the match, conceding just 24 runs and picking up two wickets in his four overs.

Shanaka had to bring himself into the attack after Axar Patel's carnage against Hasaranga: Ajay Jadeja

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka brought himself into the attack for the final over of the second T20I against India. Shanaka backed himself to defend 21 runs instead of tossing the ball to Wanindu Hasaranga.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who was present on the panel alongside Dinesh Karthik, said that it was the right decision. He feels that the way Axar Patel took Hasaranga apart for 19 runs in the 14th over might have made an impact on the decision.

On this, Jadeja stated:

"He (Axar) had hit Hasaranga for three back-to-back sixes in an over. So the captain had to bring himself into the attack.

"When you have 20+ runs to defend in the last over, you have to nail just two yorkers to win the game and so it was the right call for him (Shanaka) to bowl the last over ahead of their premier bowler Hasaranga."

In both games of the series so far, Axar Patel has proved that if used well, he can be an invaluable asset with the bat.

