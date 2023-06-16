"He has really burst on the scene" - Nasser Hussain identifies Ollie Robinson as a potential threat to Australia in Ashes 2023

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that while Australia will need to be wary of pacer Ollie Robinson ahead of the start of the Ashes 2023. Hussain believes the Aussies might prepare really well for legendary bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, but need to be careful against Robinson.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went on to shed light on just how good Robinson has been in County cricket and also for England across conditions. The right-armer's ability to not go for too many runs and also be a genuine wicket-taker is something the hosts will bank on, according to their former captain.

Speaking to ICC media ahead of the Ashes 2023, here's what Nasser Hussain had to say about Ollie Robinson's potential impact:

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal. His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

“If he's fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn't go for many runs, is accurate and bowls a good length for England.”

Robinson has played 16 Tests for England so far and has picked up 66 wickets at an average of 21.27 and economy rate of 2.71 with three five-wicket hauls.

Nasser Hussain on mind games ahead of Ashes

The mind games have already begun ahead of Ashes 2023. Players from both England and Australia have had something to say about each other over the past few weeks.

However, Nasser Hussain believes there's not too much to look into it as the main test of skills and pressure will happen on the field. On this, Hussain stated:

“It's just part of the build-up. The battle doesn't start until that first ball goes down really. Predictions and banter, and to and fro chat you may talk the talk, but make sure you go out there and walk the walk is basically the principle in Ashes battle.”

England have already announced their XI for the first Ashes 2023 Test to be played in Edgbaston from Friday, June 16. Ollie Robinson will be a part of a three-pronged pace attack with Stuard Broad and James Anderson. Moeen Ali is the lone spinner in the side.

Australia, meanwhile, are expected to opt for a pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who all played in this month's World Test Championship final.

