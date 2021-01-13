"He could really make a mark on this tour" - Joe Root backs Dom Bess to shine for England against Sri Lanka

Joe Root believes off-spinner Dom Bess could be set for a breakthrough series as England prepare to take on Sri Lanka.

Dom Bess is set to play his first Test match in subcontinent conditions, and the England skipper has backed him to shine against Sri Lanka.

Dom Bess has only been used sporadically over the course of his ten Test matches for England. He has taken 19 wickets at an average of 40.57, with his best of 5/51 coming in spin-friendly conditions at Port Elizabeth against South Africa in 2020.

The 23-year-old will have an important role to play in Sri Lanka though, with the spinners set to decide the outcome of the series.

Speaking ahead of the first Test, Joe Root said:

"We know Dom has the ability and skills if it does start spinning quite quickly to take advantage of that. It’s a really good opportunity for him to show what he can do in these conditions I think the fact that he’s experienced big spinning conditions already at home in Somerset colours will hold him in really good stead and he also had success in Port Elizabeth, where it did spin quite drastically."

Joe Root believes that Dom Bess has what it takes to help England beat the island nation. A good performance against the Lankans would also give Bess a major confidence boost going into next month's crunch series against India.

"As someone right at the start of his career, he’s still learning that and that’s exciting to see that he’s had success already, and coming into these conditions where they might be slightly more in his favor, he could potentially really make a mark on this tour," Root added.

"We'll make sure we adhere to that" - Joe Root and England will look to follow COVID-19 protocols

Advertisement

Joe Root has said England will look to follow all the COVID-19 protocols

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, there have been calls to restrict hugs and group celebrations in all of sport.

Joe Root has said that England will look to follow all protocols and rules in place for the Sri Lanka series.

"I’m sure the medical staff will make sure that the protocols are kept in place and that if there is anything that needs to be discussed before the game starts, then we are made very well aware of it. We’ll do as best we can to make sure we adhere to that," Root concluded.

The first Test between England and Sri Lanka gets underway on Thursday, January 14 and will take place in Galle.