"He reminds us of Rahul Dravid" - Harbhajan Singh's huge claim on Indian star during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has showered praise on star batter KL Rahul during the first Test between England and India. The Test is being played at Headingley in Leeds.

In India's second innings, Rahul scored a stellar century, notching up 137 runs off 247 balls with 18 fours to his name. Lauding his superb knock, Harbhajan compared KL Rahul's demeanor and solid defense to former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid.

"We must praise KL Rahul as well. Calm, composed, solid defense. Solid player who has the game. He knows how to run the game according to the condition. The first hour he left the ball, played it close to the body and played some drives as well. He reminds us of Rahul Dravid. Brilliant hundred," he said on his YouTube channel (1:14).

Rahul was involved in a crucial 195-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, that eventually helped India set England a target of 371 runs in the final innings. Pant slammed centuries in both innings; He made 134 in the first innings and followed it up with a fluent 118 in the second.

"Pant showed his class with back-to-back centuries. Rishabh Pant back in form. It does not matter how the IPL went but it matters when you play for India. I am very happy the way he kept his form and batted with responsibility," Harbhajan added. (0:51).

England ended Day 4 on 21/0 needing 350 more runs to win the first Test.

India have the opportunity to win first Test, believes Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh believes India have a good opportunity to win the opening Test of the series. To do so, the visitors will have to take 10 wickets on the final day with England needing 350 runs for victory.

In the aforementioned video, Harbhajan also stressed the need to bowl Shardul Thakur as the all-rounder has the ability to take wickets.

"India have the opportunity. I hope that Siraj, Bumrah, Prasidh and Shardul also. I am repeatedly telling to use Shardul if you are playing him. He can get you 2-3 wickets. Shardul Thakur has the ability. He has picked wickets in Test cricket in the past as well. They should use him, bowl him, and not let this opportunity go as we do not know how the pitch will be in the next match. One more good day of cricket and victory will be yours," he reckoned (3:47).

While 350 runs may seem a lot, England are very much in the hunt given the way they've approached Test cricket in recent times. Harbhajan pointed out that it will be crucial for India to grab early wickets on the fifth day to seize the advantage.

"England we have seen in recent times, since bazball, they go after runs and score at a quick pace and have that motive. The first hour is crucial for both teams. India have the runs, 350 runs are a lot to fight and win. If India can get the first session to their name and pick 2-3 wickets, then England will be seen in trouble. They should be brought in trouble whether they should play defense or look to score. If they lose 2-3 wickets I feel they will go for a draw," he explained (2:08).

Moreover, the 44-year-old added that the fielders will have to step up and grab their opportunities. In England's first innings, India's fielding was well below par as several catches were put down.

