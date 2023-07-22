"He's actually played alright here" - Micheal Vaughan on David Warner's batting in the fourth Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that struggling opener David Warner looked in great nick in both innings of the fourth Test at Manchester. The dashing opener recorded scores of 32 and 28 in each innings and was dismissed before he could convert them into substantial scores.

While Warner has gotten off to starts in most of the innings during the ongoing Ashes series, he has recorded just the lone half-century. Vaughan also felt that the 36-year-old's lapses in concentration have resulted in his demise.

Vaughan told Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 3:

"He's actually played alright here. When you are getting the 20's, 30's and getting out, the question is always asked if the player has lost that spark, that real concentration that you require for hours."

He added:

"But when you are getting in and getting out consistently, there is that sharpness that you lose. Warner's actually moved better here at Old Trafford than he has for long time. He was batting outside of his crease, going at the ball and playing really nice shots and playing late."

Warner has scored only 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.12, continuing his barren run in Test cricket. The southpaw has recorded only the lone century in 24 Tests since 2021, the double century against South Africa in his 100th game.

"He'll play at the Oval" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes David Warner will likely play in the final Test at the Oval despite his lack of runs throughout the Ashes series.

The veteran opener has struggled to make match-winning contributions for several Tests, including the ongoing series. Warner averages barely above 20 in eight games this year and has just a lone half-century to his name.

"He'll play at the Oval. Don't see how you bring in Marcus Harris at this stage of the Ashes. Dont think he's that far away but has to be really sharp in his mind to concentrate for longer periods," said Vaughan.

Despite Warner's struggles, Australia still won the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. However, the hosts have struck back in the third Test at Headingley and appear to be on course to level the series in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester.

With Australia being winless in an Ashes series away since 2001, they could become the first team from Down Under to lose an Ashes series after taking a 2-0 lead.

As things stand in the third Test, they trail the hosts by 162 runs in the second innings, with only six wickets in hand.