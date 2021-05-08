"He's been bowling brilliantly in the last two-three seasons" - Parthiv Patel talks about Arzan Nagwaswalla 

Parthiv Patel was happy to see his former Gujarat teammate Arzan Nagwaswalla earn a place in the list of standby players for India's England tour.

Patel, one of the most successful players in Gujarat's domestic cricket history, heaped praise on Nagwaswalla. He pointed out that the left-arm fast bowler has the ability to bowl around 135kmph and can swing the ball well.

Speaking to The Times of India after Arzan Nagwaswalla's selection, Parthiv said:

"I'm very happy for him. It's good to see that he's been rewarded after three-four years of first-class cricket. He's been bowling brilliantly in the last two-three seasons. He can bowl at around 135kmph and can swing the ball. He comes from a small village, from where it takes eight-nine hours to reach Ahmedabad. So, he has gone through the hardships, the grind of first-class cricket."

Arzan Nagwaswalla is part of the standby players' group along with Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. The Gujarat-born pacer is the only left-arm fast bowler in the list.

A look at Arzan Nagwaswalla's domestic cricket stats

Arzan Nagwaswalla made his first-class debut under Priyank Panchal's captaincy in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy. He played his first match against the Baroda cricket team from November 1 to 4. Gujarat won that fixture by nine wickets, and Arzan picked up the wicket of Yusuf Pathan on his first-class debut.

Even Parthiv Patel was a part of the playing XI in that match. Having observed Arzan's growth closely, Patel expects him to perform well at the international level.

So far, Arzan has played 16 first-class games, returning with 62 wickets at an average of 22.53. He has four 5-wicket hauls to his name, suggesting that he can trouble the opposition team by taking wickets at regular intervals.