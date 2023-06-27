"He’s coming"- Top 10 funny memes after ICC released the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally announced the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday, June 27. India is going to host the grand event exclusively for the first time. They co-hosted with neighboring nations in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The finalists of the 2019 World Cup - England and New Zealand - will play in the curtain raiser on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India will commence their campaign in the mega tournament with a clash against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The marquee contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will happen on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

All 10 teams will square off against each other in the group stage and play nine games each, according to the schedule. The top four teams at the end of the phase will advance to the semi-finals. Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the two semi-finals. The summit clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Fans received the World Cup schedule announcement news enthusiastically on Tuesday. They conveyed their reactions by sharing interesting memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Wingo @india_wing



Didn't accept Pakistan's request to change the venue in World Cup.



Forced Pakistan to play in Ahemdabad against India.



The Man, The Myth, The Legend! @mufaddal_vohra Refused to travel Pakistan for the Asia cupDidn't accept Pakistan's request to change the venue in World Cup.Forced Pakistan to play in Ahemdabad against India.The Man, The Myth, The Legend! @mufaddal_vohra Refused to travel Pakistan for the Asia cup Didn't accept Pakistan's request to change the venue in World Cup.Forced Pakistan to play in Ahemdabad against India.The Man, The Myth, The Legend! https://t.co/UyOfDrUWtm

Sagar @sagarcasm



#ICCWorldCup2023 Abki baar 15 August aur 15 October dono din patriotism jaagega. Abki baar 15 August aur 15 October dono din patriotism jaagega.#ICCWorldCup2023 https://t.co/OT5ts2zQFX

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST

