"He's got better and better as the series has gone on" - Ricky Ponting hails Mitchell Starc for his impressive showing in the 2023 Ashes

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has praised left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc for his impressive performances in the ongoing Ashes series. He feels that the veteran bowler has improved with each innings.

After an expensive outing in the WTC final against India, Starc missed out on the first Test at Edgbaston but has looked in terrific form since his return in the second Test at Lord's. The 33-year-old picked up six wickets in Australia's thrilling victory in the second Test and followed that up with seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, at Headingley.

Ponting also dismissed concerns surrounding Pat Cummins playing all six matches of the English summer, stating that the Aussie skipper looked to be holding up well at the moment.

He also felt that the break between the third and fourth Test helps the 30-year-old stay fresh for the remainder of the Ashes series. Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting said:

"Starc has been brilliant. He's got better and better as the series has gone on. (Pat) Cummins has been his normal self. And with this big break, I think it will help him as well. I think everyone was a little bit concerned if he could get through the six Test matches in seven weeks at the start, but he looks like he's going fine at the moment."

Starc and Cummins have led Australia's bowling attack with a combined 28 wickets at an impressive average of 25, with two five-wicket hauls between them.

Unfortunately for the experienced duo, each of their best performances in the series with the ball was in the third Test, where the Aussies lost narrowly by three wickets.

"They'll go back to Hazlewood if he is fit" - Ricky Ponting

Australia may have to decide between Hazlewood and Boland as the third seamer for the fourth Test.

Ricky Ponting insisted the Australians play Josh Hazlewood for the pivotal fourth Test at Manchester should he be fit to take the field.

The 32-year-old, recovering from an Achilles injury, missed the WTC final against India before returning for the opening two games of the Ashes. Despite looking in reasonably good rhythm in both games, Hazlewood was rested for the third Test as part of load management.

However, the former World Cup-winning skipper felt that with the long break between the third and fourth Test, Hazlewood should return to the playing XI.

"Think they'll go back to Hazlewood if he is fit and I don't know if he's not, but if he's fit, I think they'll go straight back to him, especially now with this. They've got another long break, right? So I think they'll go back to Hazelwood for Manchester," said Ponting.

The WTC final hero Scott Boland had a rough outing in the third Test, going wicketless in both innings as the visitors tasted their first defeat in four games of the English summer.

The 34-year-old has picked up just two wickets in as many games in the series at an economy rate of almost five runs per over. The English batters have continually targeted his stock standard line and length bowling to render him ineffective.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood picked up eight wickets in the first two Tests at a much better average of 32.50.

With the series in favor of the Aussies 2-1, the two teams will lock horns again after a break in the fourth Test at Manchester, starting July 19.

