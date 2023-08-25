“He’s got that carrot dangling in front of him of 700 Test wickets” - Stuart Broad on James Anderson's future

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad reckons that his long-time pace bowling partner James Anderson will be keen on completing 700 Test wickets. According to Broad, though Anderson is 41, he is still good enough to carry on for a little longer.

The legendary Broad-Anderson partnership in Test cricket ended when the former retired after the last Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval. Broad signed off in style, finishing as the second-leading wicket taker in Ashes 2023, with 22 wickets at an average of 28.41.

On the other hand, Anderson had a poor series, claiming only five wickets in four Tests at an average of 85.40. However, speaking to Sky Sports, Broad backed the England legend and expressed hope that he would go past 700 Test wickets.

“He’s got some wickets to take. I know that in his mind he’s got that carrot dangling in front of him of 700 Test match wickets, which is an incredible club if he can join that. We all wish that he can,” Broad opined.

The 37-year-old asserted that Anderson is in good shape physically and has demonstrated the hunger to continue playing.

“He’s 41 and he’s still doing really well. Physically, he’s still in fantastic condition. He’s still really enjoying it and has a huge hunger to continue. We did a couple of commentary stints together and really enjoyed our time doing that. Hopefully, in the future, that might be a little sign of things to come,” Broad stated.

Anderson is third on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Test matches. In 183 games, he has claimed 690 wickets at an average of 26.42, with 32 five-wicket hauls.

Nasser Hussain backs Anderson for India tour

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed Anderson to be part of the Test squad that will play five matches in India starting January 2024. According to Hussain, England will need the pacer’s experience even more in the sub-continent now that Broad has retired.

In an episode of The ICC Review show earlier this month, Hussain said:

“I think, especially with Broad going, I would like that experience (in India). Jimmy's got a very good record against India and you need a balanced attack."

Hussain also warned critics who are writing off the seasoned pacer and stated:

"You are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson. He was like, the hunger is still there. He's already thinking about how to get back to his best.”

Anderson has played 13 Tests in India in which he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 29.32, with a best of 4/40.