Veteran Indian seamer James Anderson has earmarked Rehan Ahmed to come good if selected in the second Ashes Test, starting at Lord's on June 28th. The 40-year-old feels the youngster has a good temperament combined with skills to succeed in a high-pressure game.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who sneaked in as a cover for Moeen Ali, made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi last December and took a fifer. The 18-year-old also showed glimpses of his power with the bat, albeit briefly.

Anderson observed that the teenage prodigy seems like a quick learner and trusts his skills to come to the fore if selected at Lord's. As quoted by The Daily Mail, he stated:

"If anyone's ready at that age, he is. He’s got a really good head on his shoulders, done really well in all forms of cricket when he’s come in - he learns quickly, he’s got the skills to be able to play at this level and he’s got the temperament to do it as well. If he did get the ball thrown to him I’m sure he’d do a great job."

Moeen played his first Test since September 2021 and took three wickets but also conceded 204 runs from his 47 overs. However, the veteran injured his finger in the process.

"I don’t think we’ll try anything different" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite losing by two wickets at Edgbaston, James Anderson said England showed enough promise about how well they can play and promised to play more aggressively at Lord's.

As quoted by Perth Now, the 180-Test veteran added:

"We’ll go more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining. We want to try and make sure people go home happy, as they did each day at Edgbaston. Just because we’re 1-0 down I don’t think we’ll try anything different. We showed enough last week to show we can win the next four if we keep playing like that and iron a few things out. We’ll go exactly the same."

England Cricket @englandcricket



Australia win by wickets 🤝



What an epic and entertaining five days of cricket we've seen.



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes A simply staggering Test match comes to a close.Australia win bywickets 🤝What an epic and entertaining five days of cricket we've seen. A simply staggering Test match comes to a close.Australia win by 2️⃣ wickets 🤝 What an epic and entertaining five days of cricket we've seen. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/KZEIsuxCCx

Australia and England drew at Lord's in their last Ashes Test.

Poll : 0 votes