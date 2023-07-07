"He's got to train harder" - Kumar Sangakkara on Jonny Bairstow's wicket-keeping skills

Former Sri Lankan keeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara has retained faith in Jonny Bairstow's wicket-keeping abilities despite a few lapses in the ongoing Ashes 2023. However, the Sangakkara reckons that the Yorkshire cricketer must train harder.

Bairstow, selected ahead of the specialist keeper Ben Foakes, hasn't been at his best behind the stumps. The Englishman, 32, has missed stumpings and catches in both completed Ashes Tests so far, which have proved pivotal in determining the winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sangakkara opined that it's fair to criticise Bairstow, given he lacks rhythm, which is one of the most crucial components as a keeper.

"I understand in England the conditions are not as easy when keeping to fast bowling with the wobble," Sangakkara explained.

"Having said that, Jonny Bairstow is a good 'keeper and we've been analysing his technique seven ways from Sunday in terms of the games he's played. But it's fair criticism in the way he's kept, he's got to train harder to get more confidence and rhythm into his keeping because his job is very, very crucial."

Bairstow also dropped catches of Steve Smith and Travis Head on Day 1 of the third Test in Leeds (Thursday, July 7), but they didn't cost much. However, Joe Root's fluffed chance of Mitchell Marsh cost them over 100 runs.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root lead England's reply on day 1 at Headingley

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will look to lead England's charge on Day 2. (Image Credits: Getty)

After Mark Wood's fifer skittled the tourists for 263, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow led England to 68/3 at stumps.

Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, while Mitchell Marsh got rid of Zak Crawley. However, Root (19 off 43 batting) and Bairstow (1 off 19 batting) survived some class calls to ensure England didn't suffer any more damage before Day 2.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to field first. The seamers got rid of Australia's top four cheaply before Marsh played a game-changing run-a-ball 118, adding 155 with Travis Head (39 off 74).

The West Australian clobbered four sixes in his knock to give his side a respectable total after they were reduced to 85/4.

