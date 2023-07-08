"He's just been nowhere in this Test" - Ian Healy puts David Warner on notice after twin failures at Headingley

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy reckons David Warner has once again found himself under pressure after getting out cheaply twice in the ongoing 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. The Queenslander observed that the dashing opener lacked clarity in both innings.

After scoring 66 and 25 in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, Warner got out twice for a single-figure score. The left-hander's nemesis Stuart Broad extended his record to 17 dismissals against the veteran Aussie batter, who edged to Zak Crawley at slip.

Speaking at Nine Studio during the tea break on day two, Healy stated that unlike before when Warner set the foundation for 300, the southpaw has gone nowhere at Headingley.

"It worries me. He's smiling a little too much. I'm hopeful it's not a smile and it just looks like a smile. He's numb, he's not really into the innings, his clarity in the mind wasn't there to get 300. Australia have got to get 300 now. He's been the real warrior that leads us into those innings in the past, but he's just been nowhere in this Test when we need to really add 300 at least to our lead of 29 (26)."

Australia lost Warner on Day 2 after eking out a 26-run lead before a half-century partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Nevertheless, England got rid of Khawaja, Labuschagne, and Steve Smith to put more pressure on the tourists.

"I worry that we can pick him again, even in the next Test" - Ian Healy

Stuart Broad celebrates David Warner's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

With Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw available as backup batters, Ian Healy doubts if Australia should pick David Warner, taking into account his record in the last two years.

The 59-year-old added:

"This whole match hasn't produced enough for my liking at all. Not only is Broad unsettling him, but worldwide, bowlers over the last two years have not had much trouble with him. His average is about 28 over the last couple of years in cricket and those numbers for a national team are probably not good enough. So I worry that we can pick him again, even in the next Test in this series."

Australia will resume their innings on 116-4 on Day 3, with a lead of 142 as Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head hope to bat big.

