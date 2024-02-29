"He's the new Ravichandran Ashwin" - Michael Vaughan on Shoaib Bashir's bowling in IND vs ENG Test series

Michael Vaughan is mighty impressed by Shoaib Bashir's bowling exploits in the recently concluded Ranchi Test of England's five-match series against India.

Playing just in his second Test, Bashir shone with the ball in the fourth match of the rubber, bagging eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in India's first innings. Vaughan predicted a bright future for the youngster, suggesting that he could be the new Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel, here's what the former England captain said about the 20-year-old off-spinner:

"It's been a fantastic week for English cricket. One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him. So, we're celebrating a new superstar in English cricket."

While Shoaib Bashir delivered a wonderful bowling performance, the visitors ultimately suffered a five-wicket defeat in Ranchi, falling to defend a 192-run target in the fourth innings. India clinched a series victory, claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match remaining.

"They've been the better team in the series" - Michael Vaughan's assessment on England's performances in India

Despite England's undoing in the five-match Test series against India, Michael Vaughan believes that Ben Stokes and Co. have been the better side so far in the tour.

He pointed out how England's new approach to red-ball cricket revolves more around entertaining fans and unearthing new talent than winning the series. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"I think it's going to be a fresh one in Dharamsala, so I expect England to win. They've been the better team in the series, as they were in the Ashes. If you go session by session, England have looked a better team. I'm saying looked a better team, but we don't play series now to win them. I think people have got to understand that the game of cricket has changed in the UK. We don't play to win them, we play to just bring entertainment, bring joy, and unearth new talent."

The fifth and final Test between India and England will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

