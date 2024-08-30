"He's quite an insecure human being" - Michael Vaughan on Ollie Pope as a captain amid his batting struggles in ENG vs SL Tests

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has given his verdict on Ollie Pope's credentials as a captain, claiming that he hardly fits that personality. The 49-year-old reckons Pope looks insecure and instead sees Harry Brook as the future captain.

Pope, who has been thrust with the captaincy responsibilities due to a hamstring injury to regular skipper Ben Stokes, has struggled with the bat so far. He managed two single-figure scores in the opening Test against Sri Lanka and perished for a single on day one of the second match at Lord's.

Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special podcast, Vaughan felt the Surrey batter looks like a great team man but the captaincy has added pressure.

"I don't like him as the captain. He's not the kind of personality I'd want as the England captain. He's quite an insecure human being - a great team guy and person but throwing the captaincy on him has added the pressure. He was doing great at number three. Harry Brook, for me, is an England captain in the making. I don't see Ollie Pope as that person," Vaughan said.

It was Joe Root's 33rd century that rescued England from a tricky spot after Sri Lanka opted to field first on day one at Lord's. The former skipper's 143 played a critical role in propelling the hosts to 358/7 at stumps.

"Look at Joe Root, who has the most amazing mentality" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Credits: Getty)

Michael Vaughan suggested that Ollie Pope must take a leaf out of Joe Root's book as the latter looks quite nimble on his feet the moment he walks out. He said:

"I’m amazed that with all the psychologists and the backroom staff that England have that they can’t just calm him down a little bit and give him more of an opportunity. Look at Joe Root, who has the most amazing mentality. He comes out to bat with an amazing routine: he stretches and touches his toes, gets his legs going and sprints on. I don’t know if I look at Ollie Pope and see a routine or a process."

England lead the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0, winning in Manchester by five wickets.

