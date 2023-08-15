"He's someone you want in those massive games" - Ollie Pope on Ben Stokes' potential inclusion in 2023 World Cup squad

England Test vice-captain Ollie Pope opined that Ben Stokes' presence in the ODI team boosts their 2023 World Cup prospects significantly. The Surrey batter reckons England need the all-rounder, given his reputation to step up in big games.

Stokes retired from ODI cricket in July 2022, citing workload concerns. However, the England think tank has reportedly convinced him to reverse his retirement for the 2023 World Cup, starting in India on October 5.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pope recalled how Stokes wasn't at his best in the T20 World Cup in Australia, but stepped up with a crucial knock in the final.

"I mean, look, we saw he didn't have his best tournament in Australia, and then as he does, he stepped up when the team needed him the most in the semi-final and the final. He is someone who steps up in the biggest stages. He's someone you want in those massive games as well."

While the 25-year-old believes England are already a star-studded side, Stokes' presence makes them genuine favorites for the tournament.

"You can name every player in the order, and if they have their day out in the final of the World Cup, then they can be a match-winning hero and do exactly what he has done in the last two World Cups. So, of course, they can win without him. But look, any team is a better team with him in it."

Stokes was central to England's 2019 World Cup win, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's to script glory for the hosts. The 32-year-old finished the tournament with 465 runs in 11 matches at 66.45 alongside seven wickets.

"He's a player that any England team is lucky to have" - Ollie Pope on Ben Stokes

Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pope further acknowledged the Durham all-rounder's willingness to play in the World Cup despite a lingering knee issue.

"Ben Stokes is someone who loves playing for England. I think as much as anyone else. And he's a player that any England team is lucky to have in the side, and obviously, he's got his knee (problem)."

He added:

"It's no secret that he's been trying to manage that, but it's great for him that he feels like he's in a place where he can go and have a big contribution in a tournament like the World Cup."

England, the defending champions, will open the 2023 World Cup, facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad.