“He’s still limping a bit” - Former India cricketer provides massive fitness update on Mohammad Shami after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla backed the team management's decision not to play Mohammed Shami in the opening T20I against England in Kolkata on January 22. Chawla observed that Shami was still limping while bowling in the nets minutes before the toss.

Having not played for India since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury and subsequent surgery, the 34-year-old's return was highly anticipated among Indian fans. Yet, much to their surprise, India went ahead without Shami in the XI for the series opener against England.

Speaking to the broadcaster about Shami's fitness, Chawla said [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"If you see the run-up, he is still limping a bit. The main target should be Champions Trophy, and getting fit for that. Lots of matches in this series, even if he misses a few games, that is okay."

Shami has already been named in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad despite having not played for them in over a year. Despite the call to keep him on the sidelines, the Men in Blue had no trouble dispatching England by seven wickets with 43 balls to spare.

"They thought it’s a better option" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show in the opening England T20I [Credit: Getty]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma said the management decided not to play Mohammed Shami based on the conditions in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue went with three spinners - Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel and the lone specialist pacer, Arshdeep Singh. Yet, the move worked wonders as India restricted England to a below-par 132 in 20 overs with the spinners combining for figures of 5/67 in 12 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said [via News18]:

"I feel it’s the decision of the team management [Not playing Shami] and they thought it’s a better option keeping in mind of these conditions."

Meanwhile, Sharma starred with the willow, scoring 79 off 34 deliveries to lead India to a comfortable win.

It remains to be seen if Shami's long-awaited return comes to fruition in the second T20I in Chennai on January 25.

