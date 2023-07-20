"He's an under-the-radar player" - Michael Vaughan hails Chris Woakes for outstanding spell on Day 1 of fourth Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has praised all-rounder Chris Woakes for his sensational bowling on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19.

Coming off an incredible all-round showing in the third Test at Headingley, the 34-year-old immediately hit his straps on the opening day at Old Trafford. Woakes picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey to keep Australia in check.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Vaughan admitted that the hosts could rue not picking him in the first two Tests.

"Will England rue the fact that they didn't pick him at Lord's? We'll have to wait and see over the next couple of weeks. He's an under-the-radar player," he said. "At Headingley it was all about Mark Wood because he bowled at 96.5 MPH."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ENGvAUS #Ashes pic.twitter.com/b0cxEMmzxl A sensational display by Chris Woakes, who claimed four crucial wickets on the opening day.

Vaughan further admired Woakes' ability to produce wicket-taking deliveries even when there isn't much swing on offer.

"But then when it doesn't swing, he starts wobbling the seam and starts nipping it either way. Terrific skill level but also that zip and carry through to Bairstow was perfect. He's got 10 wickets at 19 since he came into the Ashes series," he added.

Despite sitting out the first two games, Woakes is England's second-leading wicket-taker in the series behind Stuart Broad. The underrated bowling all-rounder has 10 wickets at an incredible average of 19.30.

Woakes' breakthroughs at regular intervals prevented Australia from running away with the game as they ended Day 1 on 299-8 in 83 overs.

"His figures were pretty good and he got the runs" - Michael Vaughan on Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes struck the winning runs in the Headingley Test.

Micheal Vaughan believes that Chris Woakes continues to fly under the radar despite his heroics in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, thanks to the other stars grabbing the headline.

Woakes picked up three vital wickets in each innings of the Headingley Test and added an unbeaten 32 to steer England home in a tense 254 run-chase.

"Actually at the end of the week I looked at Chris Woakes and went his figures were pretty good and he got the runs. Again today, he just sneaks under the radar because everyone's talking about Stuart Broad's 600 and Jimmy Anderson being back in the team," said Vaughan.

Despite constantly being in and out of the side, the right-arm pacer boasts excellent numbers in his Test career. Woakes has bagged 140 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 29.92. He has also scored close to 2,000 runs at an average of 28.14.

The 34-year-old has produced even better numbers at home, taking over 100 wickets at an average of 22.31 in 27 games. Woakes has scored close to 1,000 runs at home at an impressive average of 35.50 despite batting in the lower order.