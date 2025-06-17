“He’s walking into the lion’s den” - Former RCB batter’s massive remark on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill will be under immense pressure in the upcoming England tour. Team India will take on England in a five-Test series, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements last month, leading to the Indian management taking the Shubman Gill route for Test captaincy. The 25-year-old has captained India previously only in a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe last year.

However, he was impressive as the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper in the recently concluded IPL 2025, with the side finishing third on the points table and advancing to the playoffs.

Talking about what's on the table for Gill, the captain, in England, Karthik told Sky Cricket:

"I really don't think he (Gill) has realized the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain for India as of now. He is walking into the lion's den. Coming to England as a cricketing nation is not easy. There have been many a team with superstars who have come in and found it really really hard."

He added:

"Luckily for Shubman Gill, I think the England bowling attack is a very vulnerable attack. That is the only positive I see. They are going to be put under pressure with the bat. England batting will definitely put the Indian team under pressure. But the bowling is an area that is still a work in progress for England and that could very well play into India's hands."

India have the daunting task of inflicting a first home Test series loss on England under Ben Stokes. With the all-rounder as captain, England have won six out of their seven home Test series since the middle of 2022, with a lone draw in the 2023 Ashes.

Shubman Gill looks to lead India to a first Test series win in England since 2007

Team India have struggled in their last few Test tours of England despite coming away with a 2-2 draw in 2021/22. India lost the previous three red-ball series in England by 0-4, 1-3, and 1-4 margins in 2011, 2014, and 2018, respectively.

Their last Test series win in England came under Rahul Dravid when they prevailed in a three-match affair by a 1-0 margin. Captaincy aside, Gill also has much to improve in Test batting, given his sub-par average of 35.05 in 32 outings.

The right-hander has been even worse in Tests in England, averaging an underwhelming 14.66 in three matches. While Shubman Gill has been batting at No.3 in Tests since mid-2023, his batting position for the England Tests is up in the air with the retirements of Kohli and Rohit.

