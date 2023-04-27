Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has shared how Rohit Sharma motivated her with his 2011 World Cup snub from the Indian team. India won the 2011 World Cup on April 2, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following a six-wicket victory over Asian neighbors Sri Lanka in the final. The current Indian team captain, Rohit Sharma, unfortunately could not make the cut in the 15-member squad led by MS Dhoni.

Jemimah Rodrigues was also dropped from India's 2022 Women's World Cup squad in New Zealand last year. While taking a cue from Rohit's example and interacting with the player, Jemimah Rodrigues said on 'Breakfast with Champions':

"He (Rohit Sharma) was like 'No, a lot of people came up to me at that time and said a lot of things but nobody knew what I was going through'."

She continued:

"There was only one person, Yuvraj Singh, who came up to him (Rohit), took him out for dinner and there was nobody else. He said he was depressed for a month. When he said that I was crying inside but I was literally in tears."

Jemimah further mentioned the golden words Rohit told her and how they helped in making a comeback to the Indian women's team.

She added:

"He said: 'Tough times will happen but you know it is what you do next. Make sure when you get the next opportunity, you are ready for it. It happens (or) doesn't happen it's fine.' And that stuck with me. I don't have to prove to anyone or anything. I just have to play for the pure joy of the game.

Rohit Sharma has since gone on to become an all-time great in limited-overs cricket. The six-time IPL champion has captained the Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies. The Nagpur-born cricketer is also the skipper for India in all three formats of the game.

"That changed me a lot" - Jemimah Rodrigues opens up on how cousin's death affected her

Jemimah Rodrigues is a very jovial person to be around. She is very energetic, as observed in the behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, and is always up for the stuff that generates laughter.

However, a tragic incident shook Jemimah at the age of six. During a family trip, Jemimah lost her four-year-old cousin Kazia, who drowned in the pool and passed away.

It became a tough row for the then-young Jemimah, and she found it difficult going to school. Her belief in Jesus helped her come out of the traumatic phase. Speaking about the experience of losing her cousin to Gaurav Kapur, Jemimah said:

"That changed me a lot. I got insecure after that, I was so fearful, and I remember I didn't want to leave my mom. I couldn't sit in school like a classroom of 30 people."

Jemimah added:

"I needed my mom like I used to make a big scene, like crying and started reacting. It was very embarrassing for me but I was going through something I didn't know what it was. How much ever I tried, I could not get over it because it was someone very close to me."

Jemimah Rodrigues played cricket and hockey simultaneously, but the former was the sport she opted for as a professional option. She is regarded as one of the most prodigious batters on the Indian women's team who can achieve numerous milestones along the way.

