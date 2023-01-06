"He scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket" - Wasim Jaffer expects one change for India ahead of third T20I against Sri Lanka

Former India Test player Wasim Jaffer reckons Ruturaj Gaikwad deserves an opportunity at the top in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7). Jaffer opined that Gaikwad has scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket and deserves a chance, with Shubman Gill struggling in the first two games.

Gill, who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the first game in Mumbai, has opened alongside Ishan Kishan in both matches. However, the right-hander has struggled, managing two single-figure scores. The hosts have also had opening partnerships of 12 and 27 in the two T20Is in the ongoing series.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer pointed out Gaikwad's brilliance in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, where he was the second-highest run-getter. The 44-year-old also expects no changes to the bowling department despite Arshdeep Singh's forgettable outing in the second game in Pune.

"I'm slightly inclined to Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion, as I think he deserves an opportunity because he scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket and showed his brilliance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill hasn't quite clicked in the last two games and has been disappointing."

He continued:

"So, I'm slightly towards Gaikwad. He deserves a chance, having spent plenty of time on the bench. I don't see changes in the bowling unit, and I still back Arshdeep Singh despite a forgettable outing. You have to back him in these situations, so his confidence doesn't get shaken. The batting unit might see a change, but don't see any other."

When asked whether the top-order batters should bide their time, he agreed, as they could cash in on Sri Lanka's weak death-bowling. Jaffer added that all the Indian batters can do that, elaborating:

"I do think they should take their time. We even saw in the first T20I how they lost 4-5 wickets for a low score, and Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel had a partnership. The same happened in the second T20I. No doubt the top-order batters have to play better. They should play aggressively but also preserve their wickets."

Jaffer continued:

"If you lose 4-5 wickets early, there is plenty of pressure on the lower-order players, especially while chasing a big score. Also, Sri Lanka is slightly inexperienced in death bowling. So, India can afford to take their time at the start, as they can make up for it later. We saw in the second T20I that Suryakumar Yadav took his time and scored at a run-a-ball. But the way he picked up later, all the Indian batters can do that. So, they should give themselves some time."

The Men in Blue's batting hasn't produced the goods in the last two games, with the lower-order batters coming to the rescue. The first game saw Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav propel India from 94-5 to 162, while Axar and Suryakumar Yadav joined hands at 57-5 in the second T20I to forge a 91-run stand.

"If Ruturaj plays, I would have my eyes on him" - Wasim Jaffer

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played nine T20Is. (Credits: Twitter)

Jaffer said that all eyes would be on Ishan and Ruturaj if the latter plays on Saturday. The 31-Test veteran also reckons Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa could be key for Sri Lanka if they're to win.

Jaffer added:

"For India, I would say Ishan Kishan, as he is due for some runs. He is coming off good form, so I expect him to bounce back. If Ruturaj plays, I would have my eyes on him too. As for Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka has been in sensational form. Along with them, Dasun Shanaka and even Bhanuka Rajapaksa is due for runs. I think the Rajkot track will suit them. I feel these players will shine in the third T20I."

Should the tourists win the third game, it will be their first bilateral series victory in India.

