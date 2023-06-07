"He seems to have this zone, that he just gets into and starts hitting boundaries and does not stop" - Kohli labels Warner as an 'impact player'  

Team India batter Virat Kohli termed David Warner an 'impact player' for Australia ahead of the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final. Veteran opening batter Warner has found a place in the squad despite his shaky form as he prepares for his final leg in whites for Australia.

Warner, who has represented his country in over 100 Tests, announced his decision to retire from the format after the Sydney Test against Pakistan in early 2024. Prior to that, he is expected to play in the WTC final as well as in the Ashes in the coming months.

The left-handed opening batter could not make much of an impression against India in the subcontinent during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy a few months back. He was not among the runs and his campaign was cut short due to injury as well.

However, Kohli still considers Warner a major threat due to his ability to hurt the opposition in a brisk fashion.

"David Warner is an impact player for Australia. When he gets going he can take game away from you pretty quickly. Someone you probably look to get out really quickly, otherwise he can hurt you very early and consistently," Kohli said in a video released by the ICC.

"He seems to have this zone, that he just gets into and starts hitting boundaries and does not stop. He does not make many mistakes in that space. He has always played impactful innings for Australia across formats and he is certainly a dangerous player and someone you need to get rid of quickly," he added.

The upcoming WTC final will mark Warner's final Test against India. an opposition against whom he averages 31.73 across 20 matches.

"This is the best I've seen Davey bat in the nets the last couple of days" - Usman Khawaja on David Warner

The Australian selection committee had taken a major call as they stuck with David Warner instead of calling up the in-form Cameron Bancroft from the domestic setup. Expectations are huge from the veteran opener as he ventures out for his last dance, with massive backing from his teammates.

Expecting Warner to be among the runs in the WTC final, his opening partner Usman Khawaja said:

"Genuinely, this is the best I've seen Davey bat in the nets the last couple days, it's been awesome to watch. It's as simple as just the way he's moving; just the way he's striking the ball."

Khawaja continued:

"He's an aggressive player, he plays a lot of shots generally and you can see when that's happening. It would not surprise me if he comes out and scores a truckload of runs here, it's just what Davey can do. Every time his back is against the wall, it seems like that's when he scores runs."

The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval from today.

Will Warner be among the runs in the WTC final against India? Let us know what you think.

