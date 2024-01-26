“He has somebody in the dressing room who changed my game” - Kevin Pietersen urges Rahul Dravid to spend time with Shubman Gill

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has urged Team India head coach Rahul Dravid to spend some time with Shubman Gill and help the young batter sort out his issues. While praising the Indian legend, he credited Dravid as someone who changed his game.

Gill’s poor run in Test cricket continued as he was out for 23 off 66 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26. He was caught at mid-wicket, trying to go after debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

The 24-year-old went into the Test match with an average of just over 30 in the format after 20 matches. Another failure has only increased the pressure on him to prove his worth in red-ball cricket.

While discussing Gill’s woes, Pietersen opined that Team India coach Dravid could help him solve his problems.

“He [Gill] has somebody in the dressing room who changed my game: Rahul Dravid. I don't know if he will watch this broadcast, but go and spend time with Gill and do the same stuff he talked to me about. Get him to hit the ball on the off-side, practice picking the lengths better, and rotation of the strike. Do things that will help him become a better player,' Pietersen was quoted as telling JioCinema.

Expand Tweet

Asserting that Gill has the talent to succeed in all formats, the former England batting star urged the youngster to work on his strike rotation skills.

“He's a quality player in Shubman Gill, and no, I'm not disappointed in how he got out. I'm disappointed that he has not got that ability yet (to rotate strike). But then, he's a kid. Give him that ability; give him that structure. If he rotates the strike and learns that from Rahul Dravid, and if the latter takes him under his wings, the world is his,” Pietersen commented.

Gill managed only two fours in his 66-ball knock before perishing in his attempt to break the shackles.

Shubman Gill’s spot could be under the scanner when Virat Kohli comes back

One of the young batters will have to make way for Virat Kohli if he returns to the side for the last two Tests against England. The former captain pulled out of the first two matches citing personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fine 80 in Hyderabad, India are unlikely to tamper with the opening combination. Either Gill or Shreyas Iyer could thus make way for Kohli. With a better Test record, Shreyas has the upper hand for now.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App