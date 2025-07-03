“He was someone like Virat” - Former captain’s massive claim on Shubman Gill after century in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Shubman Gill for improving his defence and being a much more assured batter after his initial set of failures in England. The skipper recorded the second hundred of the series, and is unbeaten on 114 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

The ace batter had to be at his gritty best and hold the innings together after coming into bat right before the Lunch break. Although a flat pitch and an older ball were on offer, the England pacers kept things tight, forcing Gill to be extremely patient.

He registered the slowest half-century of his career, taking 125 deliveries to reach the landmark. His role became crucial as India could not build massive partnerships like they did in the series opener. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were all dismissed in the space of 15 overs, leaving India in trouble at 211-5 in the final session.

Ad

Trending

The skipper, however, stood tall with Ravindra Jadeja, putting on an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the sixth wicket while also bringing up his hundred in the process.

Ravi Shastri noted how Shubman Gill initially struggled in England just like Virat Kohli had in the past, and commended the youngster for working on his game, which is now clearly bearing fruit.

"I think the biggest difference is that he has worked on his defence. When he last came to England, you know, he was someone like Virat, who played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, but now that top hand is in much more control, he allows the ball to come hit the bat, he is trusting his defence, and then we know, he has got all the shots in the book," Shastri said on Sky Sports after Stumps on Day 1.

Ad

Team India finished with 310-5 at Stumps on Day 1 after being put into bat first by England captain Ben Stokes for the second match in a row.

Shubman Gill scored 88 runs in six innings in England before the 2025 tour

The ace batter played in England for the first time during the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. His next set of appearances came during the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, and the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval.

Gill could not make a massive impact in those matches, ending with just 88 runs in six outings at an average of 14.6, and a high score of 28. However, he has made amends in the 2025 tour so far, settling well into his new role at No.4 to slam two centuries in three innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news