"He wouldn't have spared Lyon and Kuhnemann"- Danish Kaneria on India missing Rishabh Pant

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels Indian batters should learn from how wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tackled spinners in home conditions. The southpaw's absence is a huge blow for the hosts after he sustained long-term injuries after a horrific car accident.

Kaneria reckons the batters should have had a chat with Pant on how he doesn't let spinners settle into a particular line and length. He feels had Pant been there, he wouldn't have let Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann dictate terms to the opposition.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria highlighted the difference between Rishabh Pant's approach to spinners and that of the other batters. He said:

"If you would ask Rishabh Pant how to bat against these spinners, he would tell you to use your feet, get to the pitch of the ball, and smash the ball a long way. Had he been there, he wouldn't have spared Lyon and Kuhnemann. He would have forced them to change their lengths by attacking them. Indian batters have been disappointing."

India's unnecessary strokeplay put Australia in ascendancy: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria feels the hosts had a great opportunity to bat Australia out of the game by putting up a score of 300 in their first innings. However, they got bundled out for just 109 instead and that gave Australia a big chance at dominating the proceedings.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"India could have batted properly and scored 250-300 in their first innings. But their unnecessary stroke play has now put Australia in the ascendancy and I feel there's an 80 percent chance that Australia will win this game now."

The hosts have managed to restrict Australia's lead to just 88 runs and now need to bat well to ensure they give some sort of a fighting total for their bowlers to defend in the fourth innings.

