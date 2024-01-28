“He is a special bowler” - Paras Mhambrey lauds Jasprit Bumrah after Day 3 of IND vs ENG Test

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a special bowler after his impressive effort on Day 3 kept the hosts ahead in the Hyderabad Test against England, despite Ollie Pope’s brilliant ton.

After India’s first innings ended on 436, England slipped to 163/5. However, Pope (148* off 208) revived the visitors’ hopes, compiling a memorable hundred. At stumps on Day 3, England were 316/6 in their second innings, having secured a lead of 126 runs.

Earlier, Bumrah picked up the big wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root to put England on the back foot. Speaking after the end of the third day’s play, Mhambrey praised the lead pacer’s effort.

"Bumrah was bowling very well and was moving the ball both ways. That's the quality he has. He is a special bowler and we have seen what he can do in overseas conditions. He has not played much (Test) cricket in India. Every time he turns up, he gives his best. Its pure skills," the Indian bowling coach said at a press conference, as quoted as saying by PTI.

Expand Tweet

The former India pacer also praised Bumrah for being a great influence in the dressing room.

"The dressing room conversations he has, the energy he brings on to the field…he is a part of the discussion when the captain and support staff are around, he's right there with all suggestions,” the 51-year-old elaborated.

Further, Mhambrey dispelled concerns about Bumrah's fitness. The fast bowler was seen taking some pills towards the end of the day’s play, but the coach clarified that he was suffering from cramps and nothing else.

“Not looking at a particular target” - Mhambrey

Asked about the plans for Day 4, the Indian bowling coach stated that they do not have any particular targets in mind, but added that they will look to get the remaining England wickets as early as possible.

“We are not looking at a particular target as our objective is to come tomorrow [Sunday] and bowl well in the morning, try to get early wickets as quickly as possible and limit the total. So we are not putting us under any sort of pressure by giving a target,” Mhambrey said.

Expand Tweet

When asked whether the pitch is offering assistance to bowlers, he added:

“It still has something for the bowlers. If you look at the last session and the last few overs there is still little turn from the stump line. It will be the same tomorrow [Sunday] and won’t change much. The pace got a little bit slower and was easier to negotiate the turn but still enough to keep the bowlers in.”

England went to stumps on Day 3 with Rehan Ahmed (16* off 31) giving Pope company.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App