"He should be straightaway brought in" - Harbhajan Singh suggests 2 changes to India's playing XI in Hardik Pandya's absence for New Zealand clash

Harbhajan Singh wants India to include Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in their playing XI in Hardik Pandya's absence for their World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand.

The two table-toppers will lock horns in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Hardik, who twisted his left ankle against Bangladesh, has been ruled out of the game and his injury is currently being assessed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked who should replace Hardik in the Indian XI, to which he responded:

"Suryakumar Yadav for me. I feel he should be straightaway brought in. Play Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul (Thakur) because then you get five proper bowlers. You feel Hardik Pandya needs to bowl three-four overs because Shadul might not be able to bowl his full quota of overs."

The former India spinner pointed out that Shami, unlike Shardul Thakur, is likely to bowl his full quota of overs. He stated:

"However, if Shami plays, he will bowl his 10 overs for sure. (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj will also bowl their 10 overs, and both your spinners are bowling well in any case. So I feel these changes should happen."

The Men in Blue will have to choose between Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan as Hardik's replacement. Although Kishan has given decent performances in the middle order lately, Rohit Sharma and company might opt to go with Suryakumar if they are looking for a No. 6 batter.

"When an all-rounder goes out, it is not possible for Rohit to play according to his plans" - Sanjay Bangar on Hardik Pandya's unavailability

Hardik Pandya is the only batting all-rounder in India's squad. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Hardik Pandya's absence will force Rohit Sharma to alter his plans. He reasoned:

"When an all-rounder goes out, it is not possible for Rohit to play according to his plans, because he wants depth at No. 8. We don't have any such all-rounders who have the ability to replace him."

While observing that Axar Patel is also not in the squad, the former India all-rounder concurred with Harbhajan's views regarding the team changes. He said:

"Axar Patel is also sitting out. When (Ravindra) Jadeja got injured, the team had difficulties. Whenever Hardik is unavailable, the team has to play with only five bowlers. I totally agree with what Bhajji said. Suryakumar Yadav will finish well if he plays at No. 6."

Bangar highlighted that India don't need a batting option at No. 8 the way their top order is playing. He opined that Mohammed Shami is good enough to wield the willow at that position and added light-heartedly that Rohit can bowl off-spin if required.

