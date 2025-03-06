"He is at the top" - Team India's T20I star backs Rohit Sharma over fitness debate ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav jumped to Rohit Sharma's defence over the ongoing fitness debate around him as the Champions Trophy 2025 final looms against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. The right-handed batter said the veteran's captaincy record speaks for itself, given he has lifted India to finals of the last four ICC events.

The Men in Blue, under the Nagpur-born cricketer, have reached the final of the last four ICC tournaments. Although they lost the 2023 World Cup and World Test Championship final to Australia, India won the T20 World Cup final against South Africa last year in Barbados. The 37-year-old has the chance to lift the Champions Trophy on March 9.

Speaking to ANI, Suryakumar said he has seen Rohit work quite hard and is currently at the top. He said:

"If you see him as a captain, in the last four years, he has taken the team to the finals of four ICC trophies. That’s a big achievement. He has been playing cricket for 15-20 years, and I’ve seen him work very hard. According to me, he is at the top."

The fitness debate began after Congress leader Shama Mohamed called the Indian captain "fat for a sportsperson" in a now-deleted tweet. She also referred to the opening batter as uninspiring.

Rohit Sharma equalled MS Dhoni's record after Team India's win over Australia

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Men in Blue holding their nerve to beat Australia in a thrilling semi-final, Rohit has equalled MS Dhoni's record of 12 consecutive wins in ICC matches. Another win will mean that the veteran surpasses Dhoni. The 2013 Champions Trophy winners will face New Zealand in the final of the eight-team tournament. The Kiwis defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-final.

India are also the only unbeaten team in this tournament thus far and they defeated the Black Caps when they locked horns in the group stage.

