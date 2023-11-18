"He has some trust issues" - Fans react as Pat Cummins clicks picture of Ahmedabad pitch ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Australian captain Pat Cummins recently inspected the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2023 World Cup final against India on Sunday.

Cummins was also seen taking a photograph of the wicket on his mobile phone. The picture of the Australian skipper went viral on social media.

Reacting to the same, several fans joked that he took a snap just to ensure that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't change the track on the 11th hour.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, the semi-final between India and New Zealand was marred by a major controversy. Certain media publications claimed that the Indian board changed the pitch at the very last moment. Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that it is a common practice towards the end of the competition.

"It's the same for both teams" - Pat Cummins downplays chatter around Ahmedabad pitch

Pat Cummins has stated that his team will be completely ready for the 2023 World Cup final, irrespective of how the pitch is. Downplaying the talk surrounding the surface, he stated that the track would behave the same for both teams.

Cummins opined that while India will have the advantage of playing at home, Australia have experience of playing a lot of cricket in these conditions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the summit clash, Cummins said:

"We'll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us. It's the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your wicket in your own country has some advantages, similar to wickets that you’ve been playing your whole life. But we’ve played a lot of cricket over here."

Notably, both India and Australia have played one match each in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan at this venue, successfully chasing down a 192-run target.

Australia, on the other hand, defended a 288-run total to complete a 33-run victory over England at the venue.