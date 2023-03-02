"He was very upset with his shot selection" - Parthiv Patel on Virat Kohli's dismissal in India's second innings in 3rd Test vs Australia

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes star Indian batter Virat Kohli was dismissed due to his poor shot selection on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against Australia in Indore.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he stated that it was a shocking dismissal as Kohli doesn't usually play such loose shots. Patel added that the former captain himself knew that he had erred in terms of his shot selection.

"The way Virat Kohli got out, it was quite a different kind of dismissal," Patel explained. "We don't usually see him play such loose shots because he likes to put a price on his wicket. Also, considering how well he has played in this series, it was surprising to see him get out this way.

"It all boils down to the shot selection, and it was quite evident from his expressions that he was very upset with his shot selection. He himself knew that it wasn't the right option on this wicket."

Notably, Kohli was dismissed in the 23rd over of India's second innings. He perished while trying to play on the back foot off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

However, he was beaten for pace, and the ball was also kept a tad low, to make matters worse for him. The ball crashed onto Kohli's pads and he was given out by the on-field umpire. He didn't even opt for a review and looked visibly disappointed as he dragged himself to the pavilion.

Expressing displeasure over India's batting performance, Parthiv Patel pointed out how several batters got starts, but failed to convert them into big knocks.

"A lot of the Indian batters got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores. It becomes imperative to carry on once you have got a start while playing on such a wicket," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara fought a lone battle for the hosts, completing a gritty half-century under pressure. While he scored 59 runs off 142 balls, he didn't get enough support from the rest of the batters. India were ultimately bowled out for 163, setting a 76-run target for the Australians.

"India must believe that they can still eke out a win" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel further stated that India should step onto the field with the belief that they can still manage to secure a victory in the encounter.

He pointed out that while Australia need just 76 runs to win the match, the visitors could find themselves in trouble if India manage to run through their top order early.

The former cricketer also predicted that the run chase could be a tricky one, given the nature of the Indore pitch.

"It would be a huge achievement if India are able to defend this total," Parthiv added. "If that happens, we will remember this Test for years to come. There is a possibility that we might win. We have seen in the past how low-scoring matches have often gone down to the wire.

"This is a turning track, with six wickets falling for 11 runs in the first innings. If India start well with the ball, picking up four wickets early, these 76 runs could seem like 150. India must believe that they can still eke out a win."

It is worth mentioning that India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking an unassailable 2-0 win in the first two matches. However, they are desperate for another win as they look to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

