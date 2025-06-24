"He used to leave the ball well" - Hemang Badani compares KL Rahul with former India opener after century in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Hemang Badani has lauded KL Rahul for scoring a patient century in the second innings of the first Test against England. He compared the Karnataka batter's approach to former India opener Murali Vijay.

Rahul scored 137 runs off 247 deliveries as India were bowled out for 364 on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) in Leeds. England ended the day at 21 for no loss in pursuit of a 371-run target.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Badani noted that Rahul's batting reminded him of his Tamil Nadu teammate Vijay.

"I would like to compare him with Murali Vijay. Murali Vijay also had the same ability. He used to leave the ball well. He generally didn't used to flirt with deliveries outside the off-stump. I was wondering whether KL Rahul or Murali Vijay was batting. Both are very similar style of players, very elegant players," he said.

The former India batter pointed out that Rahul adjusted his technique quickly to red-ball cricket after a long stint in IPL 2025.

"There is one more thing. The Indian players have come after playing in the IPL recently. Generally, you try to remain on the leg side of the ball in the shorter formats, trying to make room to hit fours by freeing your hands. However, he goes back and across, and looks to play after covering his stumps," Badani observed.

KL Rahul added 195 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (118 off 140) after India were reduced to 92/3. He eventually played a Brydon Carse delivery onto his stumps, with his dismissal triggering a collapse, as the visitors lost their last six wickets for 31 runs.

"He didn't play even a single horizontal bat shot in the first 2 hours" - Hemang Badani on KL Rahul's methodical approach on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

KL Rahul's 137-run knock was studded with 18 fours. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Hemang Badani noted that KL Rahul's task became easier once he played out the new ball.

"He didn't play even a single horizontal bat shot in the first two hours, neither a cut nor a pull. He was looking to play straight. He knew that the ball was new, and he had to somehow play out the new ball. Once he played out the new ball, it was very easy for him to score a century," he said.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach added that the franchise's top run-getter in IPL 2025 would have been keen to convert his start into a substantial knock, which he failed to do in the first innings.

"He had missed out in the first innings. I know him a little. I know he would have been thinking in his room that he missed out. A batter cannot get out on 40 after getting set. As a No. 6 or No. 7 batter, if you get out after scoring 40, it's okay, because that's your role, but 40 runs is very less for an opener. You cannot get out on 40 once you reach there," Badani observed.

KL Rahul scored 42 runs off 78 deliveries in India's first innings of the Headingley Test. He added 91 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159) before nicking a Brydon Carse delivery to Joe Root at first slip.

