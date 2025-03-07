"He is on the verge of becoming a world-class bowler" - Former India cricketer lauds mystery spinner ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Former India batter Murali Vijay has heaped praise on mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The remarks came after Varun bagged a fifer against New Zealand in the last group-stage game and followed that up with a couple of scalps against Australia in the semifinal, including the prized wicket of Aussie opener Travis Head.

Vijay believes that Varun is on the verge of becoming a world-class bowler because of his ability to bowl a lot of variations. The cricketer-turned-commentator told PTI (via News 18):

"I think he is a world-class bowler. He is on the verge of becoming a world-class bowler in ODIs and T20s because it is a very rare commodity to bowl the carrom balls and flippers and having that kind of control, which is fantastic

Vijay also lauded Varun for making the most of his opportunities after his comeback to international cricket following a more than three-year long hiatus. He said:

"You make use of those opportunities and make those opportunities (count) in an impactful way. So, that is what Varun has done in his short career. Bit I wish and hope that he has a long career in the Indian cricket team."

"You got to go and give it yourself, (an) honest try and give your 100 per cent effort every time you walk into the field because wearing an India badge is something special for all of us. And, once you get it, you make use of it," he added.

Varun Chakaravarthy bagged 31 wickets in 12 T20Is after his international comeback. He recently made his ODI debut against England. His consistency in T20Is helped him secure a place in India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 at the last minute, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 15-member side.

"India will lift the trophy" - Murali Vijay backs Rohit Sharma and company to win 2025 Champions Trophy final

Murali Vijay further backed India to beat New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final and secure their second consecutive ICC trophy after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 40-year-old also lauded the Men in Blue for their meteoric rise since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He said in the same interaction:

"Indian cricket is on an upward curve, definitely, other teams have to catch up with us and (the Champions Trophy) final is going to be crucial. India will lift the trophy; we have been unbeaten, and it’s going to be crazy if we lift the trophy."

Notably, Rohit Sharma-led India had also reached the final of the 2023 World Cup.

