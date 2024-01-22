"He walks the talk" - Zaheer Khan backs Rohit Sharma to lead by example for India in Test series against England

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan reckons Rohit Sharma's form will be crucial for the hosts' chances in the five-gameTest series against England beginning on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Zaheer feels that in a marquee series, big players often step up, and he backs Rohit to set the tone for India with the bat. The Indian captain did the same at the top of the order during the 2023 World Cup, and the former bowler expects nothing different in the Tests against England.

Zaheer said on Jio Cinema:

"That has been the hallmark of his captaincy and he leads from the front as seen in the World Cup. He walks the talk. When you have a leader walking the talk, it gives you better efficiency within the whole group. So, I think he's a proven leader."

Virat Kohli is unavailable for the first two Tests against England for personal reasons. That makes Rohit Sharma's role as a batter and a senior player in the team even more important.

Zaheer Khan hails Rohit Sharma for his adaptability

Zaheer Khan also shed light on how Rohit Sharma has adapted to different conditions, especially after he became a regular Test opener.

He scored 368 runs in four Tests in England in seaming conditions in 2021 and also smashed a fine 161 in Chennai on a turning track against the same opposition earlier that year.

"You've seen him adapt nicely in England when it came to leaving the ball," said Zaheer.

"He said that he had worked a lot on it. You've seen that in Chennai when he played a match-defining knock. Winning the toss, batting first and getting the opposition completely out in the first innings and being instrumental in that, is something which gives satisfaction to any player playing at the highest level."

In 27 Tests as an opener, Rohit has a stupendous average of 51.23, scoring 2152 runs. If rank-turners are made available, the captain will need to be at his best yet again.

