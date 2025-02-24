“He will come fully prepared” - Former Pakistan star’s massive claim on Virat Kohli after century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar hailed ace batter Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on February 23. Despite battling indifferent form in the past few months, Kohli rose to the occasion with the stakes at its highest.

With India chasing 242 for victory, the 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries to help the side complete a six-wicket win. It was Kohli's fourth ODI century against Pakistan in 17 outings, helping India all but clinch a semifinal spot.

Talking about Kohli's incredible knock on his X handle, Akhtar said [quoted by India Today]:

"Again we all saw, if you tell Virat Kohli that he’s going to play against Pakistan, he will come fully prepared and score a century. Hats off to him, he’s like a superstar, he’s a white-ball run chaser, a modern-day great. There’s no doubt about that, I’m really happy for him as he’s an honest man."

He added:

"He also completed his 14,000 runs in ODIs today, I hope he goes on to complete 100 international centuries in the future. I really want him to do that, I hope this guy gets it all. I’m really really happy for him. Wish him all the best and I think, he deserves all the praises seriously. The way he came out and played a flawless innings today."

During his innings, Kohli became only the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14,000 ODI runs. Apart from being the fastest to the milestone, the champion batter extended his already-record ODI centuries count to 51.

"It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli talked about blocking the outside noise on his recent form slump and focusing on the field being the key after his match-winning century against Pakistan.

The veteran batter had scored only a lone century in his previous 37 innings across formats before the knock against Pakistan.

Talking about his heroics post-match, Kohli said [quoted by ESPN Cricinfo]:

"It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these. I kept telling myself I'll give my 100% while fielding. It's why I take pride in it. When you put your head down and go about your work, things work out."

Kohli's brilliance against Pakistan meant Team India won its second consecutive game to start the 2025 Champions Trophy, having beaten Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

Their final Group A game will be against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

