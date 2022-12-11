"He will definitely send something to Litton Das" - Ajit Agarkar lauds Virat Kohli's century

Ajit Agarkar has said light-heartedly that Virat Kohli might be sending a gift to Litton Das for dropping his catch in the third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Kohli was put down by the Bangladesh skipper when he was on one. The former Indian skipper went on to score 113 runs off 91 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a massive 410-run target for the Tigers and eventually won the match by 227 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Agarkar was asked about his views on Kohli's contrasting knock when compared to Ishan Kishan, to which he responded:

"I think Ishan Kishan's innings helped him a lot. He will definitely send something to Litton Das because very few times such catches are dropped in international cricket, but you also have to remember that he took a brilliant catch in the first game."

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the modern run machine grew in confidence as his innings progressed, with Kishan's explosive knock helping his cause. He elaborated:

"He could take his time today. An early wicket had fallen, so he had the time. The pitch kept on improving. The fluency came in later, there is no doubt that it was a struggle at the start but Ishan Kishan had removed the pressure from him."

Kohli and Kishan strung together a 290-run partnership for the second wicket after India lost Shikhar Dhawan's wicket with just 15 runs on the board. The latter was the aggressor, carting bowlers all around the park, with the former content in playing second fiddle to him.

"He will be relieved" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli ending his century drought in ODIs

Virat Kohli last scored an ODI century against the West Indies in 2019.

Agarkar believes the Indian batting mainstay will be relieved after ending his century drought in ODI cricket. He observed:

"He will be relieved, not only because he scored runs but that he scored a century as quite a few times it has happened recently that he has gotten off to starts, and generally in his career he used to score big when he got off to starts, but it was not happening."

Ajay Jadeja was further asked about Kohli having scored his 72nd international century, to which he replied:

"Only God (Sachin Tendulkar) is ahead. This is a milestone that cannot be achieved in one day. You can do what Ishan Kishan did in one day, or score a triple century, but to score 72 centuries is amazing. Consistency is his name."

Jadeja concluded by comparing the 34-year-old to old wine. He pointed out that people shouldn't expect the former Indian captain to play like Kishan and added that the youngster can't do what the modern batting great can.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

