“He will get Man of the Match” - Suresh Raina’s huge prediction on Indian star for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has made a huge prediction, picking his Man of the Match for the blockbuster semifinal clash between India and Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two sides face each other on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sursh Raina picked star India batter Virat Kohli to win the Man of the Match award in the semifinal. Kohli has scored 133 runs in the ongoing tournament from three games at an average of 66.50, including an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan.

The senior batter will hope to deliver in the clash against the Aussies following his failure against New Zealand in the previous outing.

"He will get Man of the Match," Suresh Raina said when asked about Virat Kohli ahead of the big match on StarSports.

The former cricketer opined that India will win the semifinal if skipper Rohit Sharma scores a century. Raina also noted that fielding and catching will play a huge role in the outcome of the first semifinal. He also advised the Indian team to avoid playing too many dot balls and that the batters should look to play straight.

"KL Rahul should step up" - Suresh Raina says Indian batter needs to be more positive ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

The Indian batters have performed well in the ongoing Champions Trophy and have stepped up at various times throughout the tournament so far. Suresh Raina pointed out how the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill have performed well but emphasized that KL Rahul needs to step up.

"We have seen how Shreyas Iyer has been amazing with his intent. Virat Kohli has been amazing with running between the wickets. Rohit Sharma and Gill doing the start. The only concern I feel - KL Rahul should step up the game, be more positive," he said (as per the aforementioned source).

KL Rahul has scored 64 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. He began the tournament with an unbeaten 41 off 47 balls against Bangladesh before registering 23 off 29 balls in the previous game against New Zealand.

