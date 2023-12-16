"He will get his opportunity even in the ODI series" - KL Rahul on Rinku Singh

Team India's stand-in captain KL Rahul recently stated that swashbuckling left-handed batter Rinku Singh will make his ODI debut during the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.

Rahul pointed out how Rinku has made the most of his chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as in T20Is.

Lauding the talented youngster for showcasing exemplary composure in the finisher's role, Rahul said in the pre-series press conference:

"He (Rinku Singh) has shown what a really good player he is. Watching him in the IPL, we all knew that he's very skilled. But what's been really good is the temperament he has shown in the T20I series and the game awareness and calmness that he has shown under pressure. That has been very refreshing for me to see on television. I just spoke to him about that as well. He has performed really well across formats in first-class cricket. So, yes, he will get his opportunity even in the ODI series."

Rinku earned his maiden ODI call-up after he was picked for the upcoming series in South Africa. The southpaw looked in stunning form during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against the Proteas, chalking up 82 runs from two innings.

"Sanju Samson will bat in the middle order" - KL Rahul on IND vs SA ODI series

Sanju Samson returned to India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour. Speaking about the Kerala keeper-batter's role in the side, KL Rahul confirmed that Samson will play as a middle-order batter.

Rahul also disclosed that he will be the wicketkeeper for the series, and Samson will have to wait for his turn in terms of keeping wickets.

"Sanju Samson will bat in the middle order. That's the role he's played whenever he's played ODI cricket. He will bat at either five or six. For now, I am going to be wicketkeeping in this series, but if there is an opportunity for Sanju to keep, he will keep at some point," Rahul said.

Rahul also expressed his excitement over Sai Sudharsan's maiden India call-up. Praising the left-handed batter, he said:

"I saw a few games in the IPL and he looks like a terrific batsman. He has a lot of time and plays spin and pace really well. I am sure he is also very happy to be here and eager to get his opportunity."

KL Rahul and company will take on South Africa in the ODI series opener at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.