"He will not be part of your thinking for the whole of February" - Aakash Chopra suggests Indian players who can be dropped for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested two players who can be dropped from the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy squad if they want to go with four seam-bowling options. He named Washington Sundar as one of the players who can be left out as the spin-bowling all-rounder is unlikely to be required for India's first two games against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in three cities in Pakistan and Dubai in the UAE from February 19 onwards. Sundar is one of four spinners picked in India's provisional 15-member squad for the tournament, with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav being the others.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Rohit Sharma and company should pick both Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj for the 2025 Champions Trophy if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available. He named Sundar as one of the players who can make way for the additional seamer.

"There are two options available. One is to leave out Washington Sundar because you haven't played him here (first two ODIs against England) as well. I don't think Washi is in your scheme of things. He will not be part of your thinking for the whole of February," he said (6:55).

Chopra pointed out that the off-spinner might only be considered for a place in India's playing XI for their final group game against New Zealand.

"Pakistan don't have that many left-handers. You won't think that hard about Bangladesh - lefties are okay. You might think about him against New Zealand because they have Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham, and Mitchell Santner later, but that's on the 2nd of March," Chopra elaborated.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that dropping Washington Sundar might be unfair. He pointed out that the all-rounder would be left out without playing a game if he isn't included in the playing XI in the final ODI against England.

"Our batting order is looking set now" - Aakash Chopra reckons Yashasvi Jaiswal can be dropped from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in India's playing XI in the first ODI against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India seem to have a settled batting order heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Our batting order is looking set now. Rohit Sharma has scored runs. Shubman Gill is our vice-captain and is in incredible form. After that, Virat Kohli is at No. 3. He will come in form and, God forbid, if he doesn't, we won't drop him. Shreyas Iyer is at No. 4 and whether you keep KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant or anyone else at No. 5, you have an extra batter as either Rahul or Pant would be sitting out," he said (8:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Yashasvi Jaiswal as the other player who can be dropped in such a scenario.

"You might not need Yashasvi. You want to do left-right but won't be able to do it now. You have played your hand and that hand has backfired. So why are you taking him if you are not going to play him? I see brighter chances of Mohammed Siraj playing than him. I don't see Yashasvi playing in any of the matches," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that India could consider taking Varun Chakaravarthy as an additional specialist spinner if they don't want to pick four frontline seamers in their 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He pointed out that either Washington Sundar or Yashasvi Jaiswal would have to miss out even in that scenario.

