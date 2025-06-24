“He will take our jobs eventually” - Former RCB batter’s hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant’s century in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik admits that Rishabh Pant is destined to be a commentator in the future after his stump mic gems went viral on Day 4 of the first Test between India and England. The southpaw was at his chirpy best while navigating his way to a second hundred in the ongoing contest at Headingley, Leeds.

Rishabh Pant was in constant communication with KL Rahul as he endured a scratchy start to his innings in the first session. He was even heard berating himself after a few reprieves while trying to play his trademark unorthodox shots. Absorbing the pressure for the remainder of the first session, the wicket-keeper batter came out all guns blazing after Lunch, taking on the bowlers to compile his fourth hundred on English shores.

Rishabh Pant's witty remarks were highlighted by fans and pundits alike, while Dinesh Karthik remarked that he is an unofficial commentator at the crease already.

"Viru paaji (Virender Sehwag) used to sing a lot while batting, but Pant is a commentator in himself. I think he will take our jobs eventually, he is doing our job. He is having fun when he is batting, he has a method as well. At times he is justifying what he is doing to his batting partner, because at times, just like us, the partner is thinking, 'Arre bhai, yeh kya kar raha hai' (Brother, what are you doing?). He's like trying to explain that all is well, I know what I am doing," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

The flamboyant batter scored 118 off 140 deliveries, comprising 15 fours and three sixes. His innings came to an end after he holed out to Zak Crawley in the deep while trying to take on Shoaib Bashir.

"He can walk into this Indian team easily as a pure batter" - Dinesh Karthik on Rishabh Pant's legacy amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant was struggling to find the right balance at the start of the innings, and was desperate to break the chains. He took on Chris Woakes a couple of times, and attempted audacious shots against Brydon Carse, but managed to survive.

Dinesh Karthik opined that the southpaw took unnecessary risks when Team India were in desperate need of a partnership after Shubman Gill's wicket.

"I think at the start, he took on a lot more risk than what he needed to, and was talking to himself, and after that, there was a different Rishabh Pant. He calmed himself down. He can walk into this Indian team easily as a pure batter, no one will raise an eyelid," Karthik said.

Team India suffered yet another collapse to be bowled out for 364 in the second innings. England have been handed an imposing target of 371, and were placed at 21-0 at Stumps on Day 4.

