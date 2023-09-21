"He has won the Asia Cup for his newborn; now it's time for the World Cup" - Suresh Raina on Jasprit Bumrah

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket after being on the sidelines for 11 months due to a back injury. He showcased impressive form during the three-match T20I series against Ireland and the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina believes that Bumrah is in a very happy space. He mentioned that the fast bowler won the Asia Cup for his newborn son and would also want to emerge victorious at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Raina said:

"Jasprit Bumrah seems to be enjoying the game quite a lot of late. During the Asia Cup, he flew back home for the birth of his child and returned to join the side for the remaining games. He looks very happy. He has won the Asia Cup for his newborn; now it's time for the World Cup."

Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this month. The couple named their son Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

The pacer, who was in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the Asia Cup, flew back home for the birth of his child. He rejoined with the squad for the Super Fours stage. He picked up four scalps from three innings at the ODI continental showpiece.

"Rohit Sharma has played a lot of cricket with him and knows how to use him" - Suresh Raina on India captain's rapport with Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking in the same video, Suresh Raina stated that Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury will benefit India significantly. He noted that the seamer is capable of making an impact at different stages of the innings.

He also pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma knows how to use Bumrah effectively, given that the two have played a lot of cricket together.

"The way Jasprit Bumrah bowled at the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he looked in great rhythm," Raina added. "He worked on his fitness and also got to spend time with his family. In Bumrah, India have a bowler who can be a death bowler who can also be effective with the new ball. Rohit Sharma has played a lot of cricket with him and knows how to use him."

Bumrah will next be seen in action during India's forthcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia. The opening contest will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.