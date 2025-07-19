"He would have won that game comfortably" - Former England bowler makes massive Virat Kohli claim after India’s loss in ENG vs IND 2025 Lord's Test

Former England pacer Steve Harmison believes India could have easily won the Lord's Test against England had Virat Kohli been in the side. The 46-year-old said while India had been superior to England with both bat and ball in the series so far, the hosts had found a way to win the two Tests at Leeds and Lord's.

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025 after playing 123 Tests and scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Harmison said, (via NDTV):

"India has scored more hundreds, more top-order runs, and more new ball wickets, but England has got a knack of finding a way to win. Finding a way of creating an event throughout a session to change the course of the game.

"For me, India has to start believing. This is where the likes of Virat Kohli were unbelievable. In a fourth innings chase, he goes and wins the game comfortably. He would have won that game comfortably at Lord's."

At the start of play on Day 5 at Lord's, former England captain Nasser Hussain had said on commentary that India needed a new batter to take them home in chases in Kohli's absence. The visitors eventually fell short by 22 runs with Ravindra Jadeja stranded on 61 off 181 balls.

“No Virat Kohli, he’s retired, he was the king of run chases. India need to find a new one that will see them over the line," Hussain said on commentary for Sky Sports on Monday, July 14.

Virat Kohli's next India appearance unclear after Bangladesh ODIs get postponed

Virat Kohli's Test retirement in May 2025 and from T20Is after winning the World Cup in 2024 means he only remains an ODI player for India. His next appearance in the 50-over format, however, remains unclear for the short term after the tour to Bangladesh was postponed to September 2026.

The 36-year-old was part of the side that won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. In June 2025, he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) setup that won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Kohli has not been seen in the stands in any of three England versus India Tests so far. He did make an appearance with his wife Anushka Sharma at Wimbledon earlier this month.

