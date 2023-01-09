"He shouldn't work in such environment" - Ramiz Raja urges Shahid Afridi to step down as Pakistan men's chief selector

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has launched yet another scathing attack on the board after his sacking.

The former opener has suggested Shahid Afridi step down from the chief selector's role, hinting at a toxic environment.

PCB and Ramiz have indulged in a war of words with each other since the recent transition within the organization. After Najam Sethi replaced the former captain as the chairman, the 60-year-old hit out at triggering a change amid the home season.

Najam Sethi @najamsethi The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.

Speaking on Capital TV, Ramiz said if he were to work for any organization, he would have several questions and stated:

"In my opinion he shouldn't work in such environment. I can only suggest this. If I have to join any institution, I'll do a bit of research. Who is the boss, who are his subordinates, will I be comfortable or not, will I get any reward, why do I want to work, what is the purpose?

The 1992 ODI World Cup winner was sacked as the PCB chairman following Pakistan's humiliating 3-0 defeat to England on home soil. The pitches produced throughout the series came under scrutiny, given the lack of assistance for the bowlers.

Shahid Afridi's role so far as Pakistan's interim chief selector

Shahid Afridi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Sethi appointed Afridi, reasoning that the retired all-rounder understands the modern game better. Since coming into the role, the 45-year-old has made some bold selection calls, including bringing back Sarfaraz Ahmed to the playing XI.

The veteran keeper-batter struck 335 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, including a fourth-innings hundred in the second match in Karachi. He also recalled the experienced duo of Haris Sohail and Shan Masood back in the ODI squad to face the Kiwis.

Najam Sethi @najamsethi I am pleased to announce, with immediate effect, an Interim Selection Committee for the New Zealand tour. It comprises Shahid Afridi (Chief Selector), Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar, with Haroon Rashid as Convenor. I am pleased to announce, with immediate effect, an Interim Selection Committee for the New Zealand tour. It comprises Shahid Afridi (Chief Selector), Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar, with Haroon Rashid as Convenor.

Pakistan will lock horns with the Blackcaps in the first of the three ODIs in Karachi on Monday. A 3-0 win will carry the hosts to the top of the ODI team rankings.

