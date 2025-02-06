"He hasn't yet reached the 4th and 5th gears" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's potential return in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Men in Blue's first ODI against England will be a big test for Mohammed Shami. He highlighted that the veteran seamer didn't hit top gear in the preceding T20I series against the same opponents and will now have to bowl 10 overs under pressure.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Shami will likely be a part of the hosts' playing XI, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana being the other two seam-bowling options in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator reflected on India's seam-bowling attack heading into the first ODI against England. As for Shami, he said (9:25):

"It's Mohammed Shami's comeback in the ODI format now. The last ODI he played was on November 19, 2023. He has played international cricket now and picked up three wickets in the last match, but this is going to be a big one because it's 10 overs and the pitch is generally flat."

"To bowl 10 overs on a flat pitch when there will be pressure as well, you need penetration. Whatever we have seen of Shami thus far, he hasn't been at full tilt. The wagon is not running at full speed. If you take the example of a manual vehicle, he is between the second and third gears at the moment. He hasn't yet reached the fourth and fifth gears," Chopra added.

Mohammed Shami has picked up 195 wickets at an average of 23.68 in 100 ODI innings. Although he went wicketless in his comeback game in the T20I series against England, he registered 3/25 in 2.3 overs in the final match in Mumbai.

"The big thing will be how he will bowl in the middle overs" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh heading into IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 24.08 in seven ODI innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Arshdeep Singh will likely play ahead of Harshit Rana and that the left-arm seamer will be tested in the middle overs.

"Either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana will be there with him. Personally, I feel Arshdeep is ahead in that race because he is already a part of the Champions Trophy squad, and Harshit Rana might become. So I see Arshdeep Singh playing here. The big thing will be how he will bowl in the middle overs," he said (10:15).

The former India opener added that the pressure will be less on Arshdeep in the middle overs if both Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are part of the hosts' playing XI.

"He will be alright with the new and old ball. He will figure it out. The pressure will be slightly less if two proper spinners play in the form of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep. However, if India play two finger spinners, and only one of Kuldeep and Varun, a lot of pressure will be put on Arshdeep as well," Chopra observed.

However, Aakash Chopra questioned whether India would want to take an uncapped Harshit Rana to the Champions Trophy 2025 if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available. He wondered whether Rohit Sharma and company might consider playing the Delhi seamer against England in such a scenario.

