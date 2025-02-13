Head coach Gautam Gambhir shares one-word post after India hammer England 3-0 in IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an Instagram story with a caption reading fearless after his side beat England comprehensively in the third ODI on Wednesday (February 12). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the contest.

It was a one-sided match, as India outclassed England in all departments. The hosts batted first after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 356 in 50 overs. Their bowling department backed the effort of their counterparts with a clinical display to bundle out the visiting team for 214 in 34.2 overs.

Courtesy of the commanding win, the Men in Blue clinched the trophy by white-washing the English team in the three-match series. They also beat the visiting team by a 4-1 margin in the T20I series on this tour.

After the conclusion of the third ODI, Gautam Gambhir took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Indian team celebrating with the trophy and wrote:

"Fearless!"

Gautam Gambhir's Instagram story after India's win vs England in 3rd ODI.

"We wanted another wicket-taking option"- Gautam Gambhir on adding Varun Chakravarthy to Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

At the press conference after the ODI series win, Gautam Gambhir revealed the reason behind the late addition of Varun Chakravarthy to the Champions Trophy squad. He opened up that the team management's desire to have another middle-overs wicket-taker in the mix played a role in the decision. On the matter, Gambhir said: (via Indian Express):

"The only reason was that we wanted another wicket-taking option in the middle (overs). And we know what Varun brings to the table. He can be a massive threat for a lot of teams who haven’t played him, and an X-factor as well. I’m not going to say that he’s going to start and all that stuff, but it’s always good to have a strong bowling line-up because if he can actually get those wickets in the middle, it’s always going to be an advantage."

About Jasprit Bumrah's injury-forced absence, Gambhir said:

“If he’s not available, he’s not available. If he’s injured, he’s injured. Whether it’s me, whether it’s the captain, we can’t do much about it. Obviously, we know that he’s an important factor. But people like Harshit, people like Arshdeep, Mohammed Shami, all these guys will put their hands up. It’s a great opportunity for them to try and deliver for the country."

India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign will commence on February 20 with a clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.

