Headingley weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 3rd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Ashes 2023 has lived up to its billing so far and another cracking contest beckons fans when England square off against Australia in the third Test at Headingley, starting on Thursday, July 6.

Fans will be delighted as there will be hardly any overs lost on Day 1 as there is no chance of significant rain in the forecast.

England currently trail 0-2 in the five-match rubber and the hosts will have to play out of their skin at Headingley to keep themselves alive in the series.

Ben Stokes and Co. will miss the services of Ollie Pope, who dislocated his shoulder and has been ruled out of the series. They have also rested two pacers, James Anderson and Josh Tongue, bringing in Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood in the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, have been rampant in the first two matches. Different players have stood up to the task, which will have this Aussie side in good stead heading into the Headingley Test.

Pat Cummins' side will miss the services of Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Todd Murphy is all set to come in as a like-for-like replacement, while the Australian skipper hinted that they might rest Josh Hazlewood.

In that scenario, Scott Boland, who played the first Test, looks all set to come in ahead of Michael Neser.

Australia will just require a draw in the third Test to retain the Ashes urn.

Leeds weather forecast - Headingley weather report on Day 1 - No rain predicted

Rain has played a significant part in the first two matches of Ashes 2023. However, much to the delight of fans there is no significant chance of precipitation in the forecast for Day 1 at Headingley. However, there is a chance of passing showers at noon, which is unlikely to hamper any game time.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be cloudy with a little breeze blowing throughout the day. Temperatures will hover between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius, with the conditions expected to be chilly.

