Headingley weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the 3rd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The Ashes Test between England and Australia is poised nicely ahead of the third's day play at Headingley in Leeds. The visitors currently have a 142-run lead with six wickets in hand.

Day 2 began with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins dismissing Joe Root in the first over of the day. The hosts suffered another batting collapse and if it was not for Ben Stokes, they would've barely touched the 180-run mark. Stokes, who played a maverick knock in the Lord's Test, smashed 80 runs to take England's total to 237 in Leeds.

Cummins starred with the ball for Australia, picking up a six-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc returned with two scalps. Toddy Murphy and Mitchell Marsh picked up one apiece.

While it looked like Australia's game once again, English bowlers produced a splendid effort with the new ball to hurt their opponents. Stuart Broad removed David Warner to peg back the Aussies.

Marnus Labuschagne, who is yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing Ashes 2023, once again failed to convert the start, getting out to Moeen Ali. The returning all-rounder also accounted for Steve Smith's wicket, while Chris Woakes picked up the prized scalp of Usman Khawaja to have the visitors reeling at 90/4.

A lot will now depend on centurion Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as Australia will look to post a challenging total on board in a bid to win the five-match series.

Leeds weather forecast - Headingley weather report on Day 3 - Rain predicted

The first two days of the third Ashes Test witnessed full action without any rain interruption. However, fans' hopes might be dented as the weather looks gloomy for Day 3 at Headingley.

According to the BBC weather forecast, there is a chance of precipitation throughout the day along with thunderstorms. If this is anything to go by, there will hardly be any action on Day 3.

Temperatures, however, will hover between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Poll : 0 votes