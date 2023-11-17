"Hello 𝐆𝐚𝐥á𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma poses with football legend David Beckham after swapping jerseys

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed with football legend David Beckham after swapping jerseys.

Beckham attended the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. He was in attendance as one of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) ambassadors.

Sachin Tendulkar was also present along with him during the match. While Beckham is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Tendulkar is UNICEF’s regional ambassador for South Asia.

In a special gesture, David Beckham and Rohit Sharma exchanged Real Madrid and Indian jerseys and then went on to pose together. Rohit has been an ardent Real Madrid supporter over the years while Beckham is a club legend.

Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a couple of photos to give fans a glimpse of his meeting with David Beckham. He captioned it:

"Hello 𝐆𝐚𝐥á𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨"

You can also watch the duo interacting in the below video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"He shows it by doing it"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra heaped praise on the leadership qualities of Rohit Sharma. He opined that his captaincy legacy will be etched in the memories of fans for a long time. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"In the last World Cup you struck five centuries but didn't win the World Cup. You were not part of the World Cup team in 2011 but 2023 is your World Cup, Rohit. You are going to leave behind such a legacy as a captain which the world will remember."

"Rohit sets the momentum of the match. He is like the leader who says don't do what I say but do what I do. He shows it by doing it. Four fours and four sixes. He hit Tim Boult, Tim Southee and everyone at the start. He loosened Trent Boult's nuts and bolts, and suddenly New Zealand were on the back foot."

