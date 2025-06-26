"Hello? I didn't know anything" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife's hilarious reaction to his 206 vs England after engagement [Watch]

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, recently got candid about experiencing fame just days after she got engaged to the cricketer during the England tour of India in 2012. Pabari revealed she had no idea about cricket while bluntly accepting it in front of her husband and the media. The remarks came as the couple opened up about their relationship weeks after the launch of Puja’s new book “The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife.”
Puja told ESPNcricinfo’s YouTube channel:
“9:53 – Hello? I didn’t know anything (chuckles).”
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old said he wanted to ensure his future wife knew he was a good player despite her little knowledge about the game. He said in the same conversation:
“9:50 – She had to know that I was a good player. When we got engaged, her cricketing knowledge was not up to the mark.”
“It was three times (the celebrations” – Puja Pabari on Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century days after their engagement
Puja Pabari expressed her delight at Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century against England, days after their engagement. Pabari shared that she celebrated it thrice because Pujara was on an unbeaten 98 at the stumps before reaching 100 and then 200 on the next day. She added that the family extended their stay after traveling 270-odd kilometers to Ahmedabad from Saurashtra to witness him reach the triple-figure mark. On this, she said:
“8:40- (On his 206 in Ahmedabad in 2012, just after engagement ), but I didn’t understand the game. I was clapping and just smiling away. The good thing is he ended up scoring a double century."
"It was three times (the celebrations) because at the end of the day, his score was 98*. We had planned to come for only that particular day of the Test match, and then we ended up staying another day,” she added.
Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 206 against England in the opening Test in Ahmedabad in November 2012. The right-hander also remained unbeaten on 41 in the second innings as India won the game by nine wickets.
