"Hello? I didn't know anything" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife's hilarious reaction to his 206 vs England after engagement [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jun 26, 2025 13:30 IST
Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara with his wife Puja Pabari. [Getty Images]

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, recently got candid about experiencing fame just days after she got engaged to the cricketer during the England tour of India in 2012. Pabari revealed she had no idea about cricket while bluntly accepting it in front of her husband and the media. The remarks came as the couple opened up about their relationship weeks after the launch of Puja’s new book “The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife.”

Puja told ESPNcricinfo’s YouTube channel:

“9:53 – Hello? I didn’t know anything (chuckles).”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old said he wanted to ensure his future wife knew he was a good player despite her little knowledge about the game. He said in the same conversation:

“9:50 – She had to know that I was a good player. When we got engaged, her cricketing knowledge was not up to the mark.”
“It was three times (the celebrations” – Puja Pabari on Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century days after their engagement

Puja Pabari expressed her delight at Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century against England, days after their engagement. Pabari shared that she celebrated it thrice because Pujara was on an unbeaten 98 at the stumps before reaching 100 and then 200 on the next day. She added that the family extended their stay after traveling 270-odd kilometers to Ahmedabad from Saurashtra to witness him reach the triple-figure mark. On this, she said:

“8:40- (On his 206 in Ahmedabad in 2012, just after engagement ), but I didn’t understand the game. I was clapping and just smiling away. The good thing is he ended up scoring a double century."
"It was three times (the celebrations) because at the end of the day, his score was 98*. We had planned to come for only that particular day of the Test match, and then we ended up staying another day,” she added.

Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 206 against England in the opening Test in Ahmedabad in November 2012. The right-hander also remained unbeaten on 41 in the second innings as India won the game by nine wickets.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

