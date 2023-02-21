"Her role will be very important when we face Australia" - Reema Malhotra picks Renuka Singh as biggest positive for India heading into semi-finals

Reema Malhotra has picked Renuka Singh as the biggest positive for India heading into the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals. The former Indian all-rounder reckons the swing bowler will have an extremely crucial role to play against Australia, the Women in Blue's likely opponents in the last-four clash.

Renuka was the only Indian bowler to pick up a wicket in their rain-truncated last group-stage clash against Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. She castled Orla Prendergast with a jaffa as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. registered a five-run win via the DLS method to qualify for the semi-finals.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Malhotra was asked whether Renuka Singh was the biggest positive for India heading into the semi-finals. She replied affirmatively, elaborating:

"Absolutely, because she bowls in the powerplay and picks up wickets with the new ball. Her role will be very important when we face Australia. If you have a bowler who has the art of picking up wickets with the new ball, it gives you a good start."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted how the Himachal Pradesh seamer put England on the back foot in India's penultimate group-stage game, stating:

"She did that against England. Of the five wickets she picked, three of them came in the powerplay, which means you are putting a dent in the opposition team's batting at the start itself, a dent in their confidence."

A spell to remember by Renuka Singh Thakur vs England:



- 4 overs

- 15 runs

- 5 wickets



She took the backbone of England's top order & set the momentum for India. A spell to remember by Renuka Singh Thakur vs England:- 4 overs - 15 runs - 5 wickets She took the backbone of England's top order & set the momentum for India. https://t.co/qoftbrAyEU

Renuka registered figures of 5/15 against England. She dismissed Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley in the powerplay to reduce Heather Knight and Co. to 29/3 at one stage.

"If you miss, I will hit" - Amol Mazumdar lauds Renuka Singh's simple theory

Sophia Dunkley was one of the batters to be bowled by Renuka Singh.

Amol Muzumdar pointed out that Renuka Singh is enjoying the fruits of sticking to the basics, explaining:

"If you look at her five wickets against England, all the balls were on the off-stump line. So she has a simple theory - if you miss, I will hit. Today also the wicket she picked was in the form of bowled. So it is clear, she is keeping it simple - bowling stump to stump."

The former Mumbai player concluded by saying that Renuka's ability to strike blows with the new ball makes her a vital cog in India's lineup, observing:

"We say that the first six overs are important while batting. Similarly, if you can pick up wickets while bowling in the first six overs, it becomes a different thing. Picking up wickets is extremely important in whichever format you play. You are an ace in the pack if you have the ability to pick up wickets."

Renuka has picked up 31 wickets in as many T20Is. She has picked up nine wickets in 10 games against Australia, with a best of 4/18 at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

